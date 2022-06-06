How to save money on your energy bill

There are some things you can do to keep the bills lower this summer.

HOUSTON — You know what’s coming: super-hot weather and your biggest power bills of the year.

The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP has some tips to keep utility bills down and you don’t have to be 50+ to benefit.

Here are some low-cost conservation measures to keep the temperatures controlled in your house.

Install door sweeps

Weatherproof doors and windows

Caulk cracks around doors and windows

Have your air conditioning and heating systems regularly serviced and repaired

Replace old appliances with new energy-efficient models. Look for the Energy Star label

Find additional weatherization tips here

If you’re struggling to pay your utilities, AARP suggests asking your provider about the following:

Deferred Payment Plan (a plan like this allows you to pay in installments)

Budget Billing (to avoid price spikes)

Critical Care or Chronic Care Status (if someone in your household has a medical condition that could be life-threatening without power, enrolling helps avoid disconnection if you get behind)