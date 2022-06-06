How to save money on your energy bill

HOUSTON — You know what’s coming: super-hot weather and your biggest power bills of the year.
The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP has some tips to keep utility bills down and you don’t have to be 50+ to benefit.
Here are some low-cost conservation measures to keep the temperatures controlled in your house.
- Install door sweeps
- Weatherproof doors and windows
- Caulk cracks around doors and windows
- Have your air conditioning and heating systems regularly serviced and repaired
- Replace old appliances with new energy-efficient models. Look for the Energy Star label
- Find additional weatherization tips here
If you’re struggling to pay your utilities, AARP suggests asking your provider about the following:
- Deferred Payment Plan (a plan like this allows you to pay in installments)
- Budget Billing (to avoid price spikes)
- Critical Care or Chronic Care Status (if someone in your household has a medical condition that could be life-threatening without power, enrolling helps avoid disconnection if you get behind)
You can also apply for home energy help through a program called The Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). It’s designed to assist low-income households in meeting their immediate energy needs. The program can also help if your cooling system needs repair. Get utility assistance from CEAP by visiting the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs page here or by calling 877-399-8939 or 877-541-7905.