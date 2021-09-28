You may want to check that credit card statement and do the math!

How much do you pay each month for subscription services such as cable TV, streaming TV and your cell phone?

It is probably a lot more than you think.

Technology was supposed to save us money, but a recent report on ZDNet from the research firm West Monroe claims the average family now pays $273 a month on subscriptions — more than $3,000 a year!

That’s 15% more than we did in 2018. The report found most people underestimate what they pay.

So what's running up the bill?

Cable and internet: $150 a month.

or internet and streaming TV bundles: $100 a month.

Cell phone: $75 a month.

Home security, like ring or nest cameras: $10 to 30 a month.

Gaming systems: $10 a month

Toss in Pandora, Kndle, or Audible — and you just hit $273 or so

Streaming TV has become even more expensive for cord cutters:

By the time you add up HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Peakcock, Apple TV+, Discovery and so on — you can easily pay more than $100 a month just for TV.