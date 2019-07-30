HOUSTON — So many people are holding their breath as they wait to see if they were impacted by the latest data breach.

More than 100 million Capital One credit applications are compromised. A Seattle woman is charged with the cyber crime.

Capital One is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection to about 106 million people in the United States and Canada who applied for a credit card between 2005 and 2019.

The data breach exposed names, birth dates, social security numbers, physical addresses, phone numbers, emails and some bank account information.

As Capital One works to notify those impacted, here are the five things the Federal Trade Commission wants you to watch out for right now.

1) Look for unexplained withdrawals from your account.

2) Keep an eye on your postal mail. Are you still receiving all your bills or other mail?

3) Debt collectors start calling you about debts that are not yours.

4) Maybe you find unfamiliar accounts or charges on your credit report.

5) You get a notice that your information was compromised by a data breach where you have business.

It’s unclear if Capital One has starting notifying those impacted. The company found out about the data breach July 19th. The rest of us found out yesterday.

Capital One will only say it will reach out to impacted customers in a variety of ways. So if you get a phone call, text, email or letter asking for more of your personal info or money, wait. Ask someone you trust for advice. Call Capital One to confirm and double check with the F.T.C.

