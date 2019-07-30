HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video from 2017 shows bonding businesses expressing their concern over the bail bond reform*

The Harris County Commissioners Court has just approved a settlement in the historic bail reform lawsuit.

This means no misdemeanor defendant will be held in jail just because they can't afford their bond.

In 2017, a U.S. District Court judge ruled Harris County's bail system unconstitutional. The judge said it violated equal protection rights because there were essentially two justice systems - one for the rich and one for the poor.

Now the vote will go back to the same federal judge for approval. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

It all started with a federal lawsuit filed in 2016. It alleged Harris County's bail system allowed defendants with cash to post bail and go home while poor arrestees sat in jail.

One of the defendants was a 23-year-old woman who sat in jail for two days after she was charged with driving with a suspended license.



Harris County spent millions fighting the lawsuit at first, but when Judge Lina Hidalgo took office in January, officials worked to settle the case instead.

Similar lawsuits have been filed by civil rights groups in other states. So Harris County is on the forefront of a broader push to reform bail systems across the U.S.

