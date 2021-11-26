Black Friday shoppers pack Houston area stores in search of the best bargains

With most stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, bargain hunters were eager to get their shopping fix on Friday.

HOUSTON — Black Friday shoppers were back in full force on Friday.

Experts predicted more people would choose to shop online again this year, but that wasn’t the case at Memorial City Mall.

The west Houston mall welcomed back the crowds. Since most stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers were eager to get their shopping fix on Friday.

"I used to do Thursday night shopping, but they stopped because of COVID, and then I would wake up at 5 a.m.,” said McKayla VanReyendan.

"I missed going last night -- going to Target and Best Buy on Thursday night. I really miss that,” said Trudy Jackson.

They were among hundreds of shoppers who wasted no time jumping on the latest hot deals, embracing the chaos.

Black Friday crowds are back!



This is a look inside Memorial City Mall! Good luck finding a parking space.. took our crews up to 20 minutes! @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ajXbLHTJbm — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) November 26, 2021

“It’s exciting. I've missed it, I love the busy crowds,” VanReyendan said.

Time-lapse video from inside Memorial City Mall throughout the day showed just how many shoppers turned out.

But not everyone was buying Christmas presents.

“I'm shopping for myself. The holiday presents can come later, I haven't done this in a year,” laughed VanReyendan.

“Myself, for myself,” said Walter Strong.

Most said they’ll make another trip for those presents under the tree.

If you’re planning to head out this weekend, you will want to pack your patience. Several of the parking lots at Memorial City Mall hit capacity by early afternoon.