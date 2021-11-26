Wanted: Suspect accused of stealing $40,000 worth of wigs, jewelry

The Houston Police Department is asking the public for any information on the person seen in the security footage

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help to find the man who stole multiple wigs and jewelry pieces from a West Houston store.

The burglary happened around 2 a.m. on September 16.

According to police, security videos show a man breaking into a building in the 15000 block of Westheimer Road. He kicked in a glass window and later fled the scene with wigs and jewelry worth more than $40,000.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored Dallas Cowboys hoodie.

It’s not clear which way the suspect went when he left the building.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.