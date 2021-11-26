Wanted: Suspect accused of stealing $40,000 worth of wigs, jewelry

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help to find the man who stole multiple wigs and jewelry pieces from a West Houston store.
The burglary happened around 2 a.m. on September 16.
According to police, security videos show a man breaking into a building in the 15000 block of Westheimer Road. He kicked in a glass window and later fled the scene with wigs and jewelry worth more than $40,000.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored Dallas Cowboys hoodie.
It’s not clear which way the suspect went when he left the building.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.