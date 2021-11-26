Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level to yellow

Under the yellow level, unvaccinated residents are advised to stay vigilant, mask up and practice social distancing, county health officials say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Wednesday the county is lowering its COVID-19 threat level to yellow, citing a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates.

Yellow or Level 3 signifies a moderate and controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County.

“With key trends moving in the right direction we’ve reached another encouraging milestone,” Judge Hidalgo said.

Unvaccinated residents should remain vigilant, continue to mask up and physical distance, county health officials advise.

Unvaccinated residents are also urged to get their vaccine to help avoid a winter spike because they remain at higher risk.

“As the holiday season moves into full swing, I encourage everyone to do their part to help us avoid a winter spike other areas are facing," Hidalgo said. "Celebrate this amazing time with the peace of mind that you’re doing what is right to protect yourself, your family and your friends by getting vaccinated.”

Under threat level yellow, fully vaccinated individuals may resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations and including local business and workplace guidance.

The COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine booster continues to be available at no charge for all Harris County residents. To find out more information, locations and hours, click here.

You can also get vaccinated at these locations, but most require an appointment.