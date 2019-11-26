HOUSTON, Texas — Thanksgiving, a time for turkey, relatives, and a bit of road rage.

Pack your patience.

If you’re traveling Wednesday, your trip may take up to four times longer than normal.

AAA Texas is predicting the warm weather will encourage millions to take to the road this year - 3.8 million in Texas. Across the country, 49.3 million people are expected to pack up and hit the pavement.

But when is the worst time to leave?

AAA says there’s nothing worse than Wednesday, predicting that on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway from Downtown to 610, traffic will increase by 437% around 5:45 p.m.

Around 5:30 p.m., West Loop southbound lane traffic will be up 410% from TC Jester to South Post Oak. At that same time, traffic on the Southwest Freeway northbound lanes will up 287% from Wesleyan to I-10.

Google Maps is also putting out their predictions, saying the worst time to leave Houston on Wednesday is 3 p.m., and the best is 3 a.m.

What should we do now?

Here’s something you can do now - go shopping.

Google says the worst time to hit the bakery is noon on Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for grocery and liquor stores.

But where is everyone going?

Across the country, the hottest destinations are actually hot: Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California.

But for Houstonians, AAA travel agents say your trips of choice, are Caribbean cruises, Mexico, and Hawaii.

Aloha!

