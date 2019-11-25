HOUSTON — Nearly two million people will pass through Houston's airports this week. Potential storms in parts of the U.S. may impact travel on the East and West Coasts.

Travel experts are already reminding people of the catchy cliche: pack your patience.

And while Hobby Airport and Bush Intercontinental Airport can't do anything to get the millions of passengers to their destinations faster, the airports are working to alleviate some of the stress travelers tend to feel during the holidays.

For the first time, all terminals are decorated. From garland to twinkle lights, glitter to sleigh bells, more than two dozen airport workers worked to decorate all corners of the multi-terminal airports.

"So that when people go through Bush Airport, they see the holiday season among them," said Foti Kallergis who is the Director of Communications for the Houston Airport System.

Passengers will see and hear the holidays.

"We have Harmony In The Air, which provides the soundtrack to your airport experience," Kallergis said.

The day before Thanksgiving is always busy. But, "our busiest travel day is actually the Sunday after Thanksgiving," said Kallergis. "We can’t control the weather. We can’t control Mother Nature. We wish that we could. But unfortunately, we can’t. What we can control is the experience that passengers will see when they come to Houston Airports."

Before you arrive at the airport, you can reserve a parking spot. Just book it through Fly2Houston.com.

Getting through holiday travel can be tough and exhausting and frustrating.

Leave it to Houston's airports to remind us of the joys that come with the season.

