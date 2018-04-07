Our soggy weather has forced several communities to cancel their 4th of July festivities. Here's a list:

BELLAIRE

The 4th of July festival in Bellaire has been canceled but the 9:30 a.m. parade is still a go as of 8 a.m.

GALENA PARK

The 3rd Annual 4th of July Festival in Galena Park has been canceled.

KATY

The 4th of July celebration at the Katy Fire Station and Heritage Park has been CANCELED. The City of Katy Office of Emergency Management posted a notice on Tuesday saying the events have been canceled due to heavy rain that is expected Wednesday afternoon. The office said the fireworks show is still on however since the bad weather should move out by the evening hours. The fireworks show will take place at the Katy Mills mall at 9 p.m.

KEMAH

Due to weather conditions, the 4 of July Parade scheduled for 9am has been canceled. The fireworks display for this evening is still scheduled to take place.

ROSENBERG

The Family Fourth event in Rosenberg has been canceled. The free fireworks show will be postponed until Thursday, Sept. 27 during Fort Bend County Fair week.

SEABROOK

The annual Seabrook Kids Parade has canceled. It was scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. It will not be rescheduled.

TOMBALL

The City of Tomball has canceled the annual July 4th Celebration & Street Festival.

THE WOODLANDS

The 43rd Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade in The Woodlands will not be held. “We realize this is a disappointment for everyone involved; however, we would rather err on the side of caution than put anyone in harm. This is the first parade in over two decades that has been canceled” said Kelly Dietrich, President of the South County 4th of July Committee.

