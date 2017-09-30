KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we could see anywhere from one to four inches of rain today, washing out some of your July 4th events.

The good news is the storms should clear out by late afternoon and early evening, just in time for tonight's fireworks.

Some areas have already seen four inches of rain from Tuesday night's showers, especially southeast of Houston.

High temps will reach the upper-80s today but could be cooler if you get some rain.

There is a 70 percent rain chance Wednesday, 30 percent Thursday and 40 percent on Friday. Scattered rain continues this weekend, too.

