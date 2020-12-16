'Christmas Cab' stops traffic in River Oaks

It's a 1977 checker cab with more than 470,000 miles and 2,000 twinkling lights and it's all powered by a generator covered in gifts.

HOUSTON — Santa’s been stopping a lot of traffic in River Oaks lately, in an unexpected way.

Santa and his sleigh. Christmas presents and candy canes. They're decorations you’d normally find at someone’s house or in their yard, but where you don’t expect to see them is on a car.

“We get lots of honking, lots of thumbs up. Lots of Merry Christmases which is great," Evelyn Fasnacht said.

It’s Christmas magic in motion.

"You see it from all over. You can’t miss it," Fasnacht said.

It's Santa’s sleigh that you can steer with a wheel.

“It looks like a Christmas bush that Santa slammed into," Fasnacht said.

Evelyn Fasnacht calls it her Christmas Cab. It's a 1977 checker cab with more than 470,000 miles and 2,000 twinkling lights that are all powered by a generator covered in gifts.

Rudolph lights the way.

“We cut a hole in him, put a cord in him and twisted the nose on him," Fasnacht said.

The art car was Evelyn’s Christmas present 20 years ago and has had a few different outfits. She calls them costumes.

“The best part is people’s reactions, and it really brings a smile to everyone's faces," Fasnacht said.

The Christmas Cab comes out every year.

“By the time Christmas rolls around, people are ready for it, especially this year. And everybody loves Christmas," Fasnacht said.

It’s Holiday spirit on Houston streets.