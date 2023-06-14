Is it really worth spending extra on organic fruits and vegetables?

So many products in the grocery store are organic these days, but when is it worth your while?

HOUSTON — To spend or not to spend?

That's the question these days when it comes to organic food. With the price of groceries still high, shoppers may be wondering if buying organic items is still worth it.

Experts say the premium you'll pay for organic is still worthwhile in some cases because organic products keep you and your children from eating pesticide residue.

According to Cheapism, they suggest buying organic items that are usually most exposed to toxins in the field like apples, peaches, strawberries, grapes, spinach, and cherry tomatoes.

They also said you can skip buying organic items that aren't exposed to as many toxins, or foods where you don't eat the skin like bananas, grapefruit, avocados, onions, and sweet potatoes.

If you ever wondered about the insane prices of some organic products, organic olive oil can run $1 more per bottle. Organic maple syrup is usually $2 more a bottle, while organic coffee can be as high as $3 more per pound.

Cheapism said there's no need to spend more on things like organic maple syrup because it all comes from inside the maple tree. What's more important is that it's real maple and not corn syrup.