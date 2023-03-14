Six new grocery stores are opening in Houston this month

The food-service distributor will serve local restaurants looking to buy in bulk while also serving the public.

Gordon Food Service, which is a privately held and family-managed distributor, will open six new locations across greater Houston. The first four opened on March 14 with two more set to open at a later date.

“Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special,” said president Tim Grabar. “We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for.”

The stores will serve restaurants looking to buy in bulk, while also being built for the public. Membership isn't required.

Here are all the Gordon Food Service store locations in Houston:

All locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Gordon Food Service is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. They also offer same day delivery for businesses as well as online ordering and in-store pick up for the public.