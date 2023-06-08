x
Blue Bell announces new flavor available starting Thursday

The company says Java Jolt will be available in store ice cream sections beginning Thursday.
Credit: Blue Bell
Blue Bell introduces new Java Jolt flavor for a limited time.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, the Brenham creamery announced early Thursday morning.

The flavor is ‘Java Jolt,’ which Blue Bell says combines coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and coffee fudge swirls.

It’s available for a limited time, starting Thursday in pint sizes in grocery store ice cream aisles, according to the company.

The Java Jolt announcement comes less than a month after Blue Bell announced another flavor that combines two big Texas names – Blue Bell Dr. Pepper Float, which is also still available.

