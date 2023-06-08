Blue Bell announces new flavor available starting Thursday

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, the Brenham creamery announced early Thursday morning.
The flavor is ‘Java Jolt,’ which Blue Bell says combines coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and coffee fudge swirls.
It’s available for a limited time, starting Thursday in pint sizes in grocery store ice cream aisles, according to the company.
The Java Jolt announcement comes less than a month after Blue Bell announced another flavor that combines two big Texas names – Blue Bell Dr. Pepper Float, which is also still available.