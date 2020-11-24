HOUSTON — Many major restaurant chains will be closed on Thanksgiving,, but some will be open.
Please note that some restaurants are independently owned, so you will want to call ahead to confirm dates/hours that they are open over the holiday season - especially during the coronavirus pandemic which has many companies changing their plans from years past.
Here's a breakdown of some restaurants that plan to be open for takeout or dine-in or both on Thanksgiving Day.
Again, call ahead to make sure they are open and find out what their modified hours may be and also to make sure reservations are not needed.
LOCALLY-OWNED / TEXAS RESTAURANTS:
Editor's note: know of a Houston-area restaurant that should be added to this list? Email web@khou.com
- The Annie Cafe & Bar
- B&B Butchers
- B.B. Italia
- Bloom & Bee
- Brasserie du Parc
- The Brasserie at Grand Tuscany Hotel
- Brenner's on the Bayou
- Damian's Cucina Italiana
- Etoile Cuisine Et Bar
- Goode Company BBQ
- Hugo's
- Hungry's
- Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
- Local Foods (some locations)
- Luby's
- Ristorante Cavour at the Hotel Granduca
- Tris
- Turner's
- Underbelly Hospitality
- Whataburger
NATIONAL CHAINS:
- Applebee's
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings (Many will be closed, some open)
- Burger King
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Fleming's Steakhouse
- Fogo de Chao
- IHOP
- KFC
- McDonald's
- Moxie's Grill & Bar
- Perry's Steakhouse
- Popeyes
- Ruth's Chris
- Waffle House