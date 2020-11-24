Here's where you can get some food over the holiday without turning on your stove or oven.

HOUSTON — Many major restaurant chains will be closed on Thanksgiving,, but some will be open.

Please note that some restaurants are independently owned, so you will want to call ahead to confirm dates/hours that they are open over the holiday season - especially during the coronavirus pandemic which has many companies changing their plans from years past.

Here's a breakdown of some restaurants that plan to be open for takeout or dine-in or both on Thanksgiving Day.

Again, call ahead to make sure they are open and find out what their modified hours may be and also to make sure reservations are not needed.

LOCALLY-OWNED / TEXAS RESTAURANTS:

Editor's note: know of a Houston-area restaurant that should be added to this list? Email web@khou.com

The Annie Cafe & Bar

B&B Butchers

B.B. Italia

Bloom & Bee

Brasserie du Parc

The Brasserie at Grand Tuscany Hotel

Brenner's on the Bayou

Damian's Cucina Italiana

Etoile Cuisine Et Bar

Goode Company BBQ

Hugo's

Hungry's

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Local Foods (some locations)

Luby's

Ristorante Cavour at the Hotel Granduca

Tris

Turner's

Underbelly Hospitality

Whataburger

NATIONAL CHAINS:

Applebee's

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings (Many will be closed, some open)

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Fleming's Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao

IHOP

KFC

McDonald's

Moxie's Grill & Bar

Perry's Steakhouse

Popeyes

Ruth's Chris

Waffle House