It's Thanksgiving week! That means long lines at Flying Saucer Pie Co.

HOUSTON — It's time again for what has become a local holiday tradition— buying a freshly baked pie from the Flying Saucer Pie Company in north Houston.

Thousands flock to the famous pie maker each year during the days leading up to Thanksgiving, standing in a line that usually stretches for three or four blocks.

The company is prepared to serve up its delicious pies, but operations will run a bit differently this year, like everything in 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

First, guests are asked to maintain six feet of separation, or social distance, while waiting in line. Once inside the bakery, they'll be required to wear masks or in any instance where social distancing isn't feasible.

Of course, Flying Saucer will be limiting the number of people inside the bakery— but not the line. They ask that only one person per group come inside the building to pickup orders.

According to the website, there will be a specified loading zone in the parking lot where all guests can carry out pies once their order is filled.

They didn't give any specifics on changes being made in the kitchen but promised bakers and staff will be taking additional precautions for cleanliness and safety.

Thanksgiving Week Hours

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020: Closed

Closed Monday, Nov. 23, 2020: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020: 7am - 7 p.m.

7am - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020: Closed

The menu includes classic holiday flavors like Dutch Apple, pumpkin, pecan, cherry and mince pies. There's also an assortment of cream pies and cheesecakes.

Most pies sell $15.25.

It all started with co-founder William "Pie Bill" Leeson, who passed away in November 2015, and is currently run by his children and other relatives.