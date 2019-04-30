HOUSTON — It’s an age-old debate: how do you define Tex-Mex? Everyone seems to have their own way to describe the food that takes a little bit from Mexican cuisine, while adding a dash of Texas flavor.

“When you ask someone ‘Where’s your favorite Tex-Mex?’ they can’t tell you where it is. They tell you where they go for enchiladas. Or they tell you where they go for queso. Or they tell you where they go for fajitas,” laughs Ford Fry, owner of Superica and La Lucha in the Heights. “Tex-Mex is a true cuisine. It’s not cheap Mexican.”

He'sout with a kind of cookbook that tackles the discussion head-on. It’s called Tex-Mex: Traditions, Innovations and Comfort Foods from Both Sides of the Border.

“It’s a cuisine that’s evolved from immigrants coming into Texas and cooking with what they’ve got,” says Fry, who was raised in Houston.

He says says Texans’ favorite dipping sauce is a great example. A lot of immigrants received what we called government cheese back in the day.

“That’s why queso has all this processed American cheese, which is awesome,” Fry adds.

His book is full of info like that and, of course, recipes. So where do you start?

“People are going crazy over this green salsa. It’s the easiest recipe in the book. Throw it all in the blender. Turn it on. And you’re done,” says Fry.

You can also step up your Tex-Mex game with ceviche, puffy tostadas and good, old-fashioned tacos.

“The goal is to have a book people can actually cook with,” Fry says.

To find out more about the book or how to order it, click here.