HOUSTON — A Houston jury took just four minutes to convict a woman in a heartbreaking animal abuse case.

The dogs owned by Stephanie Renee Dunn, 45, were emaciated, dehydrated, infested with parasites and suffering from severe skin infections.

Both had to be put down.

“These animals were suffering, starving and being treated like trash,” said Assistant District Attorney Whitney Rasberry. “No animal deserves to live in the deplorable conditions these dogs had to endure.”

A veterinarian testified neither dog had adequate food, water or medical care.

“Dogs are family to many people, and we won’t tolerate them being abused,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

After the verdict, the judge sentenced Dunn to 180 days in jail.

The case was investigated by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office as part of the new county-wide Animal Cruelty Task Force.

