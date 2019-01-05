HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Suspects accused of terrorizing hostages for 9 hours now in custody

All three suspects accused of holding two people hostage last month and terrorizing them for nine hours are now behind bars.

John Indridson, Lamar Sanders and Felix Zamarron are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the whole thing started on April 15 when Indridson asked the victims to help him pack and move from his Cypress residence.

When they got there, the victims said the three suspects tied them up and repeatedly assaulted them.

Nine hours later, the hostages were released and warned that if they called law enforcement, their families would be harmed.

Both victims were badly injured.

Indridson and Zamarron are still in custody. Lamar Sanders was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

