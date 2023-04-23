6 cows found dead, mutilated across Texas, officials say

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they discovered five other cows died in a similar fashion across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Authorities are searching for answers after a longhorn-cross cow was found dead and mutilated on a ranch in Madison County.

The sheriff's office said the cow was found dead on her side with her tongue completely cut out along TX-OSR, which is about 100 miles north of Houston.

According to officials, the cow's mouth had a precise cut that removed the hide and left the meat untouched. They said the tongue was completely removed and that there was no blood spill. To make matters more suspicious, there were no signs of a struggle, footprints, or tire tracks in the area, and the grass around the cow was undisturbed.

Ranchers told the sheriff's office that no predators or birds tried to scavenge the dead cow, which left it there to decay untouched for several weeks.

Madison County officials then discovered five other similar deaths along the TX-OSR in Brazos County and Robertson County.

The sheriff's office said the other five cows were also found lying on one side with a face cut along the jawline and the tongue completely removed. Two of the cows also had cuts that any external genitalia, officials said.

Madison County officials said the cause of death in all six cows remains unknown and that similar incidents have been reported across the United States. The sheriff's office is actively coordinating with other agencies in their investigation.