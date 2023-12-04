Video shows what a Houston woman did to get a snake out from under the hood of her daughter's car

A Houston woman showed no fear in taking care of a snake that slithered its way under the hood of her daughter’s car.
Nicole Graham, who has a business helping people raise chickens, was at a client’s house in Burton, Texas, on April 4 when she noticed a large rat snake in the chicken coop there.
She tried to remove it but said it escaped her grasp and went straight under the hood of her daughter’s car.
"A snake of that size can cause problems," she said. "As soon as I opened the hood, it was sitting there right on top."
Nicole said that’s when her daughter pulled out her phone and started to record. You can see Graham remove the snake in the video window above.