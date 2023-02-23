Starving longhorn, bulls and cows found abandoned in Liberty County

The emaciated animals, left with no access to food or water, were rescued by the Houston SPCA, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department.

DAYTON, Texas — Eleven starving farm animals were rescued Thursday after being abandoned in Dayton, about an hour northeast of Houston.

They were rescued by members of the SPCA's Animal Cruelty Investigations team, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Police Department.

It was too late for seven other animals, including two juvenile longhorns. Their decomposing remains were found on the property off FM 1960 Road East.

All of the animals were brought to the Houston SPCA for medical treatment by the veterinary staff as well as the equine and farm animal team.

The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement in 10 counties in and around the Greater Houston Area.