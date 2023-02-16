Pet market spike during pandemic wearing off, leading to massive increase in surrenders

At Houston Underground Animals, Nic Louie's independently funded rescue organization takes in creatures of all shapes and sizes.

HOUSTON — Owners giving up cats and dogs is a well-known problem but what about other pets?

One organization said exotic animal surrenders are up 800%.

At Houston Underground Animals, Nic Louie's independently funded rescue organization takes in creatures of all shapes and sizes.

It's really like taking a walk on the wild side.

"Some of them are 20- to 30-foot snakes. We get exotic animals like monkeys and lemurs. We get crocodiles," he said.

He said they also get the more common reptiles, like bearded dragons.

Recently, though, just like the influx of cats and dogs in shelters, space has become an issue.

"We typically rescue five, maybe 10 animals a month. Ever since about November of last year, we averaged anywhere from 30 to 40," Louie said.

The problem has exploded in the last six months and Louie said it can be traced back to the spike the pet market experienced during the pandemic.

"The new toy kind of thing wears off and then they have an animal of responsibility that they're taking care of," he said.

It requires more time, research, room and resources than some new owners are willing to commit to.

"Bugs three days a week ... salads three days a week. Two different types of light, they need heat," he said. "Who wants to go in and spend $700 when you could spend $300 on 'the same thing?'”

The issue is coming to a breaking point.

"There's no one to take them in so they will literally take them and put them outside," Louis said.

It's illegal to own animals like lions, tigers, crocodiles and monkeys over 20 pounds as well as snakes over 8 feet long that are considered "wild" by the City of Houston. Some of the pets that aren't as common as dogs or cats can require weekly care and live for decades. Louie said there are some things people need to know before they do it.

"These animals ... they rely on you entirely," he said.