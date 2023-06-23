3 mastiffs, 4 giant tortoises rescued from 'deplorable conditions' after standoff at hoarder's house

Harris County deputies called the SPCA to rescue the animals from a home where a suspect had barricaded himself inside overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies got more than what they bargained for when they arrested a suspect after a standoff in the Tomball area.

The filthy home was packed full of junk and trash in every room. There were also three huge dogs living in "deplorable conditions."

In the backyard, they found four African-spurred tortoises hiding amid the garbage, overgrown bushes and debris.

They called the Houston SPCA to help rescue the animals.

With help from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and Klein Fire Department, the SPCA's Animal Cruelty Team rounded up the animals.

One of the dogs was in heat distress.

It's not clear why the suspect was arrested or what charges they were facing.