Houston SCPA opens nursery for most vulnerable kitties, puppies

HOUSTON — Vulnerable kittens and puppies that need a little extra TLC are being cared for around the clock at the Houston SPCA's neonatal nursery.

More than 20 of the orphans are currently being hand-fed every few hours by workers and volunteers. The number is expected to rise to hundreds of kittens and puppies during the busiest season this spring.

"The lifesaving nursery is critical for these babies until they are stable enough to go into foster before they are prepared for adoption," the Houston SPCA said.

How to help

If you're interested in ways to help these adorable little fighters, there are three options.

SHOWER: The SPCA is holding an online baby shower to collect much-needed items, including kitten and puppy formula and puppy pads. You can buy the items at this Chewys.com link and have them shipped to the SPCA.

DONATE: The Houston SPCA is funded solely by donations. Donate here.

FOSTER: They're looking for foster homes to help raise the puppies and kittens until they are ready for adoption! Learn more here.

They'll also be looking for fur-ever homes once the little guys are ready to be adopted.

You can see all of the animals already available for adoption here and it's not just cats and dogs! They have several horses, a donkey, potbelly pigs, rabbits and hampsters.

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations and a microchip and it varies.