7 husky puppies abandoned at Houston-area fire station

Officials said the puppies were left at Aldine Fire & Rescue Station 31, which keeps kennels at the station because of how often this has been happening.

ALDINE, Texas — More than half a dozen husky puppies were left at an Aldine fire station late Saturday night, and now, officials are calling it an Easter miracle that they're finding loving homes while also advising people to not drop off animals at fire stations.

Officials with the fire department said it's an ongoing problem they're forced to deal with that could cause problems if they choose between saving animals or citizens.

"The fire station is not a place for animals," Aldine Fire & Rescue District Chief Joe Leggett said. "Please think before you bring them (puppies) to a fire station. Call a rescue organization."

The most recent incident left Station 31, on Imperial Valley Drive, with seven puppies for which to care.

Leggett said firefighters responded to an EMS call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and returned to the station about 30 minutes later. When they returned, they saw two diaper boxes at the front door.

The firefighters jumped out of the truck thinking it might be a baby, but when they got there, they heard the puppies.

They took the dogs inside and gave them food and water.

Leggett said they've found homes for all but two of the puppies.

"We've actually found homes, really good homes, for all but two," Leggett said. "We're still looking for two good homes for them."

He went on to explain why a fire station is not a viable option for dropping off unwanted pets. He said rescue organizations are better options.

Leggett said the fire station has surveillance cameras and they're going to send the footage to police and will also file a police report.