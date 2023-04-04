Rescue pup at Bayou Animal Shelter gets new custom wheelchair with help of community donations

"We are optimistic that this wheelchair will make life easier for him and give him a chance to live a full and happy life," said BAS Shelter Manager Nina Baker.

DICKINSON, Texas — With the help of community donations, a 3-month-old rescue pup at Bayou Animal Services will get a new custom-built wheelchair to help him move around.

The shelter said 3-month-old Dozer was brought to them unable to walk due to an unknown condition. With community donations, the Dickinson shelter was able to purchase a custom wheelchair for around $628.

"We are thrilled to support Bayou Animal Services in their efforts to provide compassionate care to animals in need,” said Bayou Friends Forever, Inc. President Thuy Thai Gottlieb. “Dozer's story is a powerful reminder of the impact that we can make when we come together to help those who cannot help themselves."

The shelter said they've been amazed by Dozer's progress since coming to the shelter, but aren't sure if he'll make a full recovery.

"We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community," said BAS Shelter Manager Nina Baker. "Without these donations, we would not have been able to provide Dozer with the help he needs. We are optimistic that this wheelchair will make life easier for him and give him a chance to live a full and happy life."

BAS said the wheelchair from Walkin' Wheels will help provide him support as he continues to heal.