Houston Humane Society rescues 138 frozen bats from popular bat-watching bridge

HOUSTON — At a popular bat-watching bridge in Houston, bats are freezing and falling to the ground.

The Houston Humane Society is working to save these bats from the frigid temperatures that hit the city on Thursday. So far, the humane society has rescued 138 bats and are in the process of rehabilitating them.

According to the humane society, the bats are freezing on the Waugh Drive Bridge, a popular bridge that people visit to watch them take flight.

Experts with the Humane Society are working to "bat-proof" the area by adding rubber padding to soften their falls and bringing in warming bins to try and save those that have fallen.

The Houston Humane Society said the organization's director, Mary Warwick, is an expert on bats and is working to save as many of them as possible.