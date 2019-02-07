HOUSTON — It's not everyday you see a tortoise at a fire station, but that's just what happened Monday at Houston Fire Station 45.

Houston Fire Department Capt. Mark Rives said the tortoise was found on McCarty Street and Circle Drive near the station. One of the firefighters loaded him into his car and took him to the station.

The firefighter who rescued the tortoise said he was going to keep him in his backyard for the night and take him to the zoo, but he took him to the fire station instead where other firefighters pet the animal and fed him lettuce.

Because he's so friendly, firefighters believe he could be someone's pet. Not your average lost pet, but certainly one in good hands among HFD.

