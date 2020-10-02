HOUSTON — A Houston man is desperate to get his dog back and he’s offering a big reward.

Jorge Garza was pet sitting the 2-year-old golden doodle Saturday. He said Frida was in the locked car and he left it running while he ran back into his apartment for a couple of minutes.

When he came out, the car and the dog were gone.

Frida is gold/beige colored, she has a chip and she was wearing tags.

The car is a 2016 blue Volkswagen Jetta with license plate HNC 9230.

It was stolen from the Arium Uptown West Apartments in the 7600 block of Highmeadow Drive near South Voss in southwest Houston.

Frida's owner is offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

If you know anything about this case, please message web@khou.com and include your contact information.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

RELATED: Deputies: Intruder gets shot while breaking into auto shop

RELATED: Dangerous 'gray death' drug has already hit Houston streets

RELATED: How to turn in a median sparks debate