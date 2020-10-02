HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A business owner shot an alleged intruder at his auto body shop near in west Harris County early Monday, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to the 100 block of Cinnamon, near I-10 and Grand Parkway, at about 4 a.m.

The business owner said he shot at two robbers at his business. One of the alleged robbers was shot and captured. His condition was not immediately known.

The other robber fled, and a search perimeter was set up. So far he has not been captured.

The business owner and his wife have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues. The owners said they were staying inside the shop because it had been burglarized before, and they wanted to watch over the property.

Anyone with information should call 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter