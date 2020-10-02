HOUSTON — It may seem simple but median etiquette is driving a lot of you crazy! And, we have Texas to blame for the confusion! So here's how it works!

If you've already aced driver's ed, then this shouldn't be a problem. “How to turn in a median" has sparked a social media debate, and it's driving people crazy!

The big question is do you turn in front of the other car or go around it?

Some of the confusion comes from the rules being different in different states. In most states, the correct way is for cars go to the far side of the median, but guess what? It's not that way in Texas.

Texas just has some additional math involved. In Texas, if the median is 30 feet or wider, the junction on each side is considered its own intersection and you go to the far side.

KHOU

If the median is less than 30 feet then you make a tight turn, staying on your side of the median.

KHOU

You're not expected to get out and measure the median. Just think of 30 feet as half the size of a bowling lane, two times as long as a Volkswagen Beetle or four times as tall as Andre the Giant!

Other clues would be a stop or yield sign or double yellow lines.

So if everyone follows the math and obeys the law, we could all be singing a much happier tune.

