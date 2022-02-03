Video: Beaver in Buffalo Bayou finally caught on camera

There's now proof that at least one beaver is shacking up at Buffalo Bayou Park.

HOUSTON — There's finally proof of the elusive beaver living in Buffalo Bayou Park.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership shared video of the little fella -- or little lady -- on Instagram.

The beaver was caught on camera exploring the Green Tree Nature Area.

The beavers have been rumored to live in the park for awhile but the partnership believes there might be at least two of them.

The night vision camera didn't just capture images of the beaver. It spotted a black crowned night heron and even a sneaky racoon.

Lots of critters live in the bayou, including alligators.

Some otters were spotted swimming there last year and even a confused manatee once ended up in the bayou.