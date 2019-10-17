HOUSTON — What to see an elephant crush a pumpkin in one bite?

During Zoo Boo, and throughout the fall, guests can see their favorite animals enjoying fall treats.

Pumpkin-flavored treats abound this time of year, and the zoo animals get in on the trend as well. Zoo keepers frequently gives the animals pumpkins as a special treat during the festive Halloween season.

The elephants particularly enjoy smashing and eating pumpkins as a tasty snack and can even crush an entire pumpkin with just one bite.

Pumpkins serve as an enrichment activity for elephants, allowing them to stimulate their strong sense of smell, and use their trunks and mouths to explore the gourds.

Zoo Boo continues this month on Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27, and the elephants will receive pumpkins at the 10 a.m. elephant bath each day of the event.

For the full Zoo Boo schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit www.houstonzoo.org.

