HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo’s 1-week-old Masai giraffe will join the herd and make his public debut Tuesday.

The calf’s name will be announced during a 9 a.m. Facebook Live event on the zoo’s social media page. KHOU 11 News will stream his public debut at 9:30 a.m.

Tap here to steam it live.

The male Masai giraffe was born in the afternoon on Sept. 30. The calf was born to first-time mom, Kamili, behind-the-scenes at the McGovern Giraffe Habitat, weighing in at 128 pounds and standing just over six feet tall.

This is also the first calf sired by 4-year-old Joshua.

The Houston Zoo provides funds for local people in Africa to protect giraffes in the wild. These funds provide salaries to those arresting illegal hunters, providing medical support, and watching over wild giraffes in Africa.

"Simply by visiting the Houston Zoo, guests help save Masai giraffes in the wild as a portion of every admission ticket is donated to conservation efforts protecting species, like giraffes, in their natural habitats."