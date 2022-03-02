One year later: 8 Houston dogs rescued during 2021 arctic blast now thriving in new homes

The dogs were in bad shape after their owner left them outside in the bitter cold with no access to shelter. But this tale has a happy ending.

HOUSTON — We have wonderful news about eight Houston dogs rescued during the deadly 2021 Arctic freeze!

All of them recovered and are now thriving in their new forever homes.

As we first reported last Feb. 16, the dogs were in bad shape after their owner left them outside in the bitter cold with no access to shelter.

Thankfully, someone reported them to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce. The dogs were found lethargic and malnourished and one of them had a broken job. Charges were filed against the owner.

The dogs were rescued by deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pets, partners of Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.

They were taken to the Houston Humane Society where they were nursed back to health with plenty of tender loving care.

Here are updates on seven of the dogs.

Anna

Anna has been with her family since September 11. They say she "loves to go hiking, ride in the car and remove squeakers from toys with near surgical precision." They say Anna is a sweetheart and loves people in other animals, including ducks and bunnies.

"Basically, day in and day out, she is living her best life and making the princess she was named after quite proud," the family said.

Birdie

Birdie (formerly Anna) is also a happy camper with her new family where she's been since last May. They moved to San Diego in December and Birdie is loving the beach life. She also loves cuddling in bed, stuffed animals and running.

"We cannot describe how happy we are to have Birdie in our lives. She is so full of joy and has given us that joy every day," the family said. "We can't imagine what life would be like without her now, and she's made everything even more wonderful."

Renfri

"We can’t believe it’s almost been a year since the storm. We wish we had adopted Renfri (formerly Bruni) sooner knowing now how sweet she is," the family said. "She is a snuggle bug and loves napping on her soft blankets. She is recently heartworm free and now has so much more energy to play with her toys (although she still really loves napping.)

Oaken

Oaken is everybody's friend and has "really blossomed" since being adopted in June.

"He goes on daily walks with his BFF, Cooper, an 80-pound white golden. There is a walking park nearby where he gets to spend a lot of time running around and chasing squirrels."

Hunter

Hunter (formerly Pabbie) is spoiled with lots of attention and loves walks and doggy daycare, according to his family.

'"He gives the best hugs and kisses and is the happiest when someone is touching him," the family said. "We feel blessed to have adopted him and even our grumpy chihuahua loves his brother!"





Hans

Hans, also known as Moose, is doing great. He loves his new family and is adjusting well. Since he likes to be around other people and animals, he has no trouble making friends. His humans are looking for an older pal to help Hans learn how to be less dependent. Hans enjoys playing outside and snoozing.

Kristoff

Kristoff was just adopted in December by a couple who have two other dog named Hagrid and Ninja. Kristoff is sweet and gentle despite his rough past life. He was underweight and x-rays showed he'd been shot with pellets and BBs.

Now he gets to stay inside with his family and loves going on camping trips and taking walks.

If you see a pet being left unattended outside for an extended period in freezing weather, please report it immediately at 832-927-PAWS or 972-PAWS.org.