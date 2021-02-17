Houston dog owner arrested after leaving 8 dogs out in freezing cold

Along with being left in the cold, the dogs are severely malnourished and one suffers from a broken jaw, according to the Houston Humane Society.

HOUSTON — A dog owner is facing charges after leaving his eight dogs outside in these deadly temperatures.

The animals appear to have been outside for days with no access to shelter, according to the Houston Humane Society.

Rescuers say the dogs are also severely malnourished, and one has a broken jaw.

The animals have been taken to the Houston Humane Society for shelter and medical treatment.

The dogs were saved because someone reported them to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.

They were rescued by deputies from Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pets, partners of Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.