Houston's Trae the Truth donates ice cream to inmates ahead of Katy shop opening

Trae the Truth is opening a new ice cream shop in Katy on July 22.

HOUSTON — Houston's Trae Tha Truth scooped up a new business venture, and in typical Trae fashion, he's celebrating by giving back to his community.

Trae and his co-owner, Roderick, brought 2,000 pints of ice cream to inmates in Harris County. This is in celebration of their ice cream parler, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, which is scheduled to open Thursday, July 22 in Katy.

Inmates at the Harris County Detention Center were the first to try the shop's new flavors.

Trae and Roderick brought in flavors like strawberry milkshake, cookie monster, and cold brew and cookies for the inmates to try.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream plans to give job experience to those with autism, Down syndrome and other special needs persons who are often overlooked in the workforce.

It's a cause close to the rapper's heart. His teenage son, D'Neeko, was born with a chromosome abnormality that caused developmental delay, intellectual disability and other growth complications.

In addition to the flavors mentioned above, Trae will also feature his own ice cream flavors at his shop which include Trae Cinnamon World and Trae Funnel Cake.

Click here to apply to work at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. If you have additional questions or need assistance, please email rod@howdyhomemadekaty.com or call (713) 331-1950.