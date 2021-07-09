Trae tha Truth to debut his own flavors at new Katy ice cream shop

His two new flavors will be sold exclusively at his new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop in Katy later this month.

KATY, Texas — Trae tha Truth is not only opening up an ice cream shop, but he is also debuting his own flavors sold exclusively at the Katy location.

In partnership with Vortex Surgical, Trae announced that his Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will feature the flavors Trae Cinnamon World and Trae Funnel Cake.

His new flavors will be sold at the grand opening of the ice cream shop on July 22.

“This Is Crazy For The City🤘🏿💪🏿💪🏿💙 …. They Will Sell Out Fast Make Sure You Dont Miss It!!” Trae said in an Instagram post announcing his new flavors.

Trae also recently announced that the ice cream shop is now accepting applications

The artist announced earlier this summer he had bought into the franchise, bringing it up to three locations in Texas. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is aimed at giving job experience to those with autism, Down syndrome and other special needs persons who are often overlooked in the workforce.

It's a cause close to the rapper's heart. His teenage son, D'Neeko, was born with a chromosome abnormality that caused developmental delay, intellectual disability and other growth complications.

Trae tha Truth already has a non-profit organization dedicated to providing advocacy and much-needed resources to those living with special needs and unique circumstances. Last year, the activist partnered with Cubby Love Bears to design special teddy bears that help non-verbal children better communicate with their parents and caregivers.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted on Instagram the new location wants to give everyone a chance to apply, and they're hiring "smiling faces."

Click here to apply. If you have additional questions or need assistance, please email rod@howdyhomemadekaty.com or call (713) 331-1950.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy will have its grand opening at 6:30 p.m. July 22.

It's a special date recognized each year in Houston as Trae Day. It's meant to honor Trae tha Truth for his commitment to uplifting others. Over the years, he has given financial support to countless families impacted by natural disaster, started various inner-city programs and has marched on the front line of today's most pressing civil rights issues.

Trae Day has become a day of community service and coming together. And this year, it could mean enjoying a double-scoop of Dr. Pepper chocolate chip ice cream at Howdy's!