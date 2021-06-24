Trae Tha Truth to open ice cream shop in Katy that employees adults with special needs

The franchise, which has locations in Dallas and El Paso, employs adults with special needs.

KATY, Texas — July 22 is “Trae Day” in the city of Houston, and this year, its namesake -- local rapper Trae Tha Truth – will have a special reason to celebrate.

According to a post on Trae’s Instagram, he plans to open a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream store in Katy.

“Every aspect of Howdy Homemade encompasses the special needs of the huge under-employed segment of our population with one goal: To change the way businesses hire people with special needs,” the website reads.

Trae, who was honored last month with the Change Maker Award at the Billboard Music Awards, said employing adults with special needs at this ice cream shop will give them an opportunity to work and receive support.

“We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone,” Trae said on Instagram.