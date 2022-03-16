Texas Children's Hospital throws rodeo party for its patients | Photos

Dressed in western attire, the patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center posed for pictures with fun "WANTED" signs and horse-shaped balloons.

HOUSTON — In just a few more days we will be waving goodbye to the Houston Rodeo. But before the event ends, the staff at Texas Children's Hospital wanted to make sure patients channeled their inner-cowboy/cowgirl.

The hospital's facility dog, Elsa, even joined the festivities, also decked out in western attire, complete with a cowboy hat and scarf with her name on it.

Hospital representatives said the celebration helped bring smiles and excitement to patients and their families as the Rodeo returned to Houston after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day of the rodeo is Sunday, March 20.