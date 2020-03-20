Residents at Heartis Senior Living in Clear Lake have a request: send them all your letters, pictures or drawings.

They’re looking for pen pals during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Help us feel the love while we stay indoors and out of harm’s way,” the senior living facility wrote in a Facebook post.

Letters can be mailed to:

Attention: Becky Hudson

14520 Hwy 3

Webster, TX 77598

The facility noted that all letters will be isolated and held for 72 hours before they are delivered to the residents.

“We would never want to put our residents at risk for exposure to COVID-19,” the Facebook post read.

Residents are also asking to see your TikTok vidoes. You can share them with @HeartisCL.