PEARLAND, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced early Thursday afternoon, that he filed an executive order asking for all employers to temporarily allow employees to work from home and limit their social gatherings to groups made up of less than 10 people. He also ordered the temporary closure of bars and gyms and restaurants for dine-in.

While we navigate through so many temporary adjustments, one thing stands firm: neighbors will always find a way to help their neighbors.

"We are checking on our seniors and neighbors with underlying conditions. Do you need anything to get you through this troubled time? Shoot me a message and let me know how we can assist you and your family," said James Wright as he read the message he posted to his neighborhood group on the Nextdoor app.

Within two days, he received multiple messages, "a lot of people want to help," said Wright. "Neighbors who say, hey. I’m here if you need me."

People are now looking through their cabinets, pantries and refrigerators to create a shopping list for Wright and his wife Kathleen.

"We are hoping that if anyone is out there, we can help them," said Kathleen Wright.

Neighbors the couple's never met are thanking them for the offer, others are offering to donate funds to cover the supplies and at least one neighbor is offering to help run errands.

"That’s what we’ve got so far," said Wright who reminds us that even when we're stuck sitting at home, we can always Stand With Houston.

"If people put it out there on social media, or message friends, that everyone will come together and find what people need."

