HOUSTON — A Houston retirement went the extra mile to celebrate the long life of one of their residents.

Shirley Clark turned 100 years old Monday and shared cake and smiles with her family and friends at Buckner Parkway Place.

Shirley is a vibrant, die-hard Astros fan who watches as many games as she can, whether at the stadium or on TV. Her favorite player is Jose Altuve and it’s common knowledge around Buckner Parkway Place to go to Shirley for scores and stats from past games.

Shirley was born on Dec. 2, 1919 and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She stayed there until she married her husband Charles in 1945. The couple moved to Louisville, Kentucky, Costa Rica and Venezuela before they settled in Houston.

Shirley and her husband were married for 74 years before he passed away just over two years ago.

Shirley said a lot has changed in the last 100 years including jobs, clothes and cars, but she’s thankful for her favorite invention – the cellphone. She loves to stay in contact with all her family and friends.

When asked what the key to a long life is, Shirley said, “You need to eat right and stay active.”

