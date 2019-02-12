HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on Sept. 23, 2019*

The Imelda Assistance Fund, created to meet the needs of those impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda, released its first grant funds Nov. 26.

The first round of grants — totaling $310,000 — were awarded to six nonprofit organizations to provide support services for Imelda flood victims, according to a Nov. 26 press release. The grantees were selected based on their track records during Hurricane Harvey, their presences in the hardest-hit areas during Tropical Storm Imelda and other criteria, per the release.

The first tranche of grant funds focuses on home stabilization, emergency financial assistance and housing counseling for the most vulnerable populations in Houston and Harris County, the release states. The fund has received a total of $450,000 in donations to date, and it is still accepting donations.

To find out who were awarded the grants, visit the Houston Business Journal.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter