Pop-up Pixar mini-golf course now open in Discovery Green

HOUSTON — Downtown Houston just introduced a new twist to mini-golf.

Discovery Green opened a pop-up "PIXAR PUTT" mini-golf experience on the Sarofim Picnic Lawn. It features 18 interactive golf holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from Disney and Pixar films. That includes Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., and Inside Out.

PIXAR PUTT is open now until March 20, 2022.

Their family-friendly hours are between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday, then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are about $28 for kids under 12 years old and $33 for ages 12 and older.

There's also an "After Dark" edition for people 18 and older. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays, they'll be the only ones allowed on the golf course. Those tickets range between $31-33.

To infinity, and HOUSTON! 🚀 To all our Texan friends, Pixar Putt is now open for putting! #PixarPutt #PixarPuttTX pic.twitter.com/K1hokhB7X8 — Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) December 17, 2021

PIXAR PUTT has COVID-safe protocols in place on and off the golf course. That includes online-only tickets, capped player numbers on the course, sanitizing stations for players and equipment sanitization between each session every day.