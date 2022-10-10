Former Astro Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez announce they're having baby #2

Daniella Correa Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo of the couple with their adorable 10-month-old son Kylo and her baby bump.

HOUSTON — Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez are expecting their second child in 2023. The couple will have their hands full with a newborn and son Kylo, who turns 1 in November.

"2 under 2! LET'S DO IT," Daniella posted on Instagram along with a couple of the couple, Kylo and her baby bump.

Correa and Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA, tied the knot in a Texas courthouse in November 2019 before having a memorable beach wedding at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic that December.

The couple went viral when Correa proposed to Rodriguez on the field after the Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Correa played for the Minnesota Twins this season but he'll always hold a special place in the hearts of Astros fans. That was clearly evident from the crowd's reaction when he returned to Minute Maid with the Twins in August.

The Astros and the Correa Family Foundation pulled out all the stops to honor Mayah Nicole Zamora, a survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde. She spent two months in the hospital and had more than 20 surgeries.

After hearing Mayah's story, his foundation -- along with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation -- gave her family money to build a new home. The little girl didn't feel safe at their old home after learning the shooter had lived nearby.

“We are thrilled to have so many friends and collaborators who are willing to come together and help us provide this gift to Mayah and her family,” Correa said in August. “I could never begin to imagine everything she has gone through, and we feel that this is one thing we could do to try to alleviate some of her pain. I’m thankful to both teams for being a part of this effort.”