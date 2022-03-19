'My brother forever' | Astros players join all of Houston in reaction to Carlos' deal with Minnesota

A source told The Associated Press that the shortstop took a multi-million dollar contract with the Twins, ending his seven seasons in Houston.

HOUSTON — People all over Houston are sending their thoughts and well wishes to Carlos Correa after news broke about his new deal in Minnesota.

The shortstop is allegedly signing a 3-year contract with the Twins for $105.3 million dollars. According to The Associated Press, Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt-out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.

Negotiations with Correa have been an ongoing issue dating back to February 2021 when the shortstop signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

Fans and fellow players of the Astros star have been sharing their heartfelt responses to the news.

On the KHOU 11 Instagram page, some people wrote that Carlos Correa "inspired the city" and they'll cherish the memories he left.

The love continues on KHOU's Facebook post. Fan posted gifs and memes about Correa as well as pictures of their memories of and with the baseball star.

One person thanked him and his wife for their work to support children dealing with cancer.

The Correa Foundation posted on Instagram thanking Houstonians for their support in helping young cancer patients across the U.S. and in Latin America.

Some people closer to Correa are also sharing their support for his new deal. On the morning after the word got out, Astros catcher Machete Maldonado sent a lot of love in a two-word tweet:

FAMILY FOREVER — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) March 19, 2022

Baseman Yuri Gurriel tagged Correa in an Instagram post to thank him and wish him luck.

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. shared a video on Correa made by Benjamin Onda from OndaTopMedia. The video shows some of Carlos Correa's many highlights with the Astros, starting with his draft in 2012.

McCullers tagged Correa saying, "My brother forever. Thank you for everything, #1." The shortstop himself responded back to his teammate, "Love you brother. Love you Houston."

Love you brother. Love you Houston ❤️ https://t.co/gEqW3Xthrt — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) March 19, 2022

As of Saturday afternoon, Correa nor the Astros officially confirmed the AP report of his deal with the Minnesota Twins. But on top of Correa's response to McCuller's tweet, the Twins had a tweet of their own that may have dropped a subtle shady hint:

Rise and shine Twins fans!



Any good dreams last night? — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 19, 2022

On behalf of Houston... ouch.