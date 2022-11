Rappel for a Reason is an event held by United Way of Greater Houston. People rappel down the side of a building in hopes of raising money for those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — If you need help, United Way's 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is here 24/7/365. Just dial 211.

If you want to help, donate now at unitedwayhouston.org.

Connect with United Way on social @unitedwayhouston to find out about other events and how you can get involved.